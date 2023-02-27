BREAKING: Trouble for Atiku as Tinubu in Early Lead in Rivers, Wins 9 LGAs as Obi Sweeps 2 in Rivers
The former governor os Lagos state is taking a fresh early lead in Rivers state, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) controlled state under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike.
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in an early lead in Rivers State.
Tinubu won 11 out of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) results as announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Saturday’s, February 25, presidential election, Channels TV reported.
Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi has so far won three local government areas while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also floored three LGAs.
Meanwhile, results for six more local governments of the 23 LGAs in Rivers have not been announced as of the time of filling this report.
Result emerges
See list of LGAs with results:
1. AHOADA WEST LGA
APC 3443
LP 4634
PDP 2582
NNPP 11
2. TAI LGA
APC 9442
LP 485
PDP 1506
NNPP 18
3. OPOBO-NKORO LGA
APC 5701
LP 2093
PDP 1542
NNPP 06
Source: Legit.ng