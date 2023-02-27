The former governor os Lagos state is taking a fresh early lead in Rivers state, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) controlled state under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in an early lead in Rivers State.

Tinubu won 11 out of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) results as announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Saturday’s, February 25, presidential election, Channels TV reported.

Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi has so far won three local government areas while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also floored three LGAs.

Meanwhile, results for six more local governments of the 23 LGAs in Rivers have not been announced as of the time of filling this report.

See list of LGAs with results:

1. AHOADA WEST LGA

APC 3443

LP 4634

PDP 2582

NNPP 11

2. TAI LGA

APC 9442

LP 485

PDP 1506

NNPP 18

3. OPOBO-NKORO LGA

APC 5701

LP 2093

PDP 1542

NNPP 06

