The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has defeated Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi in Kogi state

This is as Dino Melaye delivered his polling units to the PDP in the state, at all levels in the poll

The lawmaker of the 8th National Assembly who delivered votes from his polling unit in Kogi State for his principal, commended INEC over the use of BVAS for the exercise

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A report by The Punch has it that a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has secured his polling unit for the the party's flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential campaign won his polling unit at the Unit 004 Aiyetoro/Iluhagba Ward 1.

Legit.ng gathered that PDP won the majority of votes in the presidential, senate, and House of Representatives races.

The PDP polled 125 votes for the presidential election, 116 votes for the senatorial election, and 103 votes for the House of Representatives election.

See the full results below:

Senator Dino Melaye polling unit. UNIT 004 Aiyetoro/iluhagba Ward 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President

PDP: 125

APC: 31

LP: 0

Senate

PDP: 116

APC: 30

ADC: 34

LP: 0

House of Reps

PDP: 103

APC: 17

ADC: 62

Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Landslide Victory

Legit.ng reported earlier, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has won his own polling unit in Agulu Anambra state, defeating Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the process.

In the election result, the Labour Party presidential candidate polled 236 followed by candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who scored 3 votes.

Musa Kwankwaso of The Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) scored 2 votes.

Meanwhile, Atiku and Tinubu scored zero vote respectively.

President Buhari delivers for Tinubu, records highest votes so far

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari delivered his poling unit for presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governor of Lagos state, Tinubu scored a total vote of 523 and followed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar who scored PDP.

Other candidates like Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) both scored zero.

Source: Legit.ng