The Independent Electoral Commission has declared Honourable Ginger Onwusibe of the Labour Party as House of Representatives member-elect for Isialangwa North and South Federal constituency.

Ginger a former Council Chairman, defeated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s preferred candidate and his immediate past Chief of Staff, Professor Anthony Agbazuere.

Ginger polled a total number of 20,411 valid votes to win his PDP opponent who polled a total of 13508 votes, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

Ginger defeated the PDP candidate Professor Agbazuere, even in his Isialangwa South L.G.A.

Labour Party members are currently jubilating at the collation center.

Finally, Peter Obi wins big, defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Jonathan's polling unit

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has won in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s polling unit in Otuoke unit 39, Ward 13, Otuabula, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

Obi polled 94 votes to defeat the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 43 votes and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who scored 16 votes.

The result obtained by Daily Trust is signed by the presiding officer, Faith Benjamin has the presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso scoring zero in the former president’s unit.

Massive jubilation as Tinubu leads Obi, Atiku in Ondo

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu won the election results of the three local governments in Ondo state announced so far.

Legit.ng gathered that the LGs are Akure North, Akoko South East and Akoko South West.

In Akure North, Tinubu polled 14,261 votes to defeat the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi, who got 4,633 and 2,945 votes respectively.

Source: Legit.ng