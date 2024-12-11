The whole country is in darkness following another collapse of the national power grid for the 13th consecutive time in 2024

Distribution Companies (DisCo), in messages to customers, confirmed the collapse and also apologise

The Disco confirmed that the bulk power supply was disrupted around 01:33 pm on Wednesday, December 11

The national power grid collapsed for the 13th time in 2024 on Wednesday, December 11, plunging the entire country into darkness.

This marks the fourth collapse in the past three months, adding to the challenges Nigerians are currently facing.

According to messages shared by electricity companies, the collapse occurred around 1 p.m., resulting in a loss of power supply.

DisCos message to customers

DisCos took it to X to update their customers on the incident and apologise for the inconvenience.

In a post, Ikeja Electric apologised to its customers for the blackout and confirmed the national grid collapse.

The statement reads:

"Public notice dear esteemed customers. Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 11 December, 2024 at 13:32Hrs affecting supply within our network.

Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders. Kindly bear with us"

Similarly, Eko Distribution Company of Nigeria also said:

'Dear Valued Customer, Kindly be informed there was a reported case of system disturbance on 11th December, 2024 at 13:32hrs which has resulted to a loss of power supply across our network.

"We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored. Kindly bear with us."

Also, Jos Electricity Distribution Company spokesperson Friday Elijah, confirmed the national grid collapse in a statement.

He stated:

"The current outage across our franchise states is due to a loss of power supply from the national grid.

"This interruption occurred today, Wednesday, 11th December 2024, at approximately 13:33, resulting in a loss of power on all our feeders.

"We are working to restore normal power supply to our valued customers as soon as the grid supply is back to normal."

