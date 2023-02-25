The governor of Kaduna, has bemoaned the low turnout of voters at his polling unit in Kaduna state

Although El-Rufai is not happy with the development, but he noted that election in the state so far, has been going on smoothly

The governor however noted that he prayed for the election victory of the APC flagbearer Bola Tinubu

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said his prayer is for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win.

The governor queued for over an hour to cast his vote, a report by The Nation confirmed.

El-Rufai lament low turn out of voters in Kaduna on election day. Photo credit: Kaduna State Government

Source: Facebook

The Kaduna governor lamented low turnout of voters across the state and reported cases of ballot and Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) snatching in some parts.

He called residents to come out and exercise their franchise.

El-Rufai said:

“We are grateful to Almighty God for bringing us to this day when all Nigerians will decide who will lead them for the next four years.

“In Kaduna State so far, as at the time I came here, everything has been going on smoothly.

“There have only been three incidents. Last night a rice mill was attacked by people suspected to be PDP thugs. The Police are investigating.

“This morning, we got report of one incident in Southern Kaduna where BVAS and ballot boxes were snatched and in Soba where two ballot boxes were also snatched.

Source: Legit.ng