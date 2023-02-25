2023 presidency: PDP's Atiku casts his vote in Adamawa, speaks on voting process
Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cast his vote in his hometown of Adamawa.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Speaking after performing his civic duty, Atiku expressed optimism that the process will be hitch-free for voters, Punch reports.
The former vice president said the process was simple and easy and that he cast his vote without any problem.
Source: Legit.ng