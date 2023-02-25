President Muhammadu Buhari and his family have cast their votes in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections in Daura, Katsina State.

Special assistant on digital communications to president, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this in a statement shared on his Twitter Page on election day, February 25.

Buhari votes in Katsina state. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

The tweet acconpamined by photos and sighted be Legit.ng reads thus:

“President Muhammadu Buhari and his family have just cast their votes at the Sarkin Yara polling unit, in Daura, Katsina State,” he wrote via his verified Twitter handle, @BashirAhmad.

"The President was so happy to have voted for his party, the All Progressives Congress, Bashir Ahmad added.

Video of candidate Buhari voted for emerges online

A video that showed Buhari displaying the candidate and the party he voted for emerges online.

Watch the video shared by a Twitter user.

