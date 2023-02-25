Whilst some residents are pained over difficulty to get their Permanent Voters Cards, hundreds of PVCs was reportedly dumped at a Lagos hotel

This was discovered on election eve as Nigerians decide who takes over from President Muhammmadu Buhari today, Saturday, February 25

Interestingly, in the video shared online, some of the people who discovered the PVCs called on residents of the local government area to check their PVCs at the location

Hundred of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been allegedly discovered in a hotel at ago palace way, Ilasamaja, Oshodi Isolo local government area, Lagos State.

This was made known through a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, February 25, shared by a Twitter user @UbongabCardinal on Friday night, February 24.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng reads thus:

"If your PU is in Oshodi/Isolo and you’re yet to collect your PVC, Please rush to Nobis Hotel, Ago Palace way, Ilasamaja, Lagos State, to pick yours.

"OBIDIENTS refuse to be perturbed and quietened, we’re wining this election."

Important note: It would be important to note that as at the time of filling this report, Legit.ng cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the video.

"My polling unit dey shrine, vote against Peter Obi, we go swear for you", Twitter user claims in video

As Nigerians troop out to elect a new president and national Assembly members, some youths in a viral video claim that their polling unit is inside the shrine.

In what can be described as a joke since there is no presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), or evidence that election will be taking place at the undisclosed location, the youths said any one that vote against Obi will see the wrath of the deity.

In the video, one of the youth said:

"As you can see, we don arrive our polling unit. We carry am go shrine. Vote against Obi, we go swear for you. Go mistakenly put your thump print for PDP or APC, you go collect, you don run mad."

2023 elections: Immigration, NSCDC officials chase away voters in Abuja

A group of voters has been prevented from entering their polling units inside the premises of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters in Abuja.

Polling unit 022 Sauka, AMAC is inside the NIS headquarters while polling unit 023 is inside the NSCDC headquarters.

On getting to their units, the voters were chased away by the officials on ground.

''They did not even allow us into their premises even when we told them our polling unit is inside there," one of the voters told Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng