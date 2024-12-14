A Nigerian lady is overjoyed that she has fulfilled a promise she made to her father before he passed away

She said she had promised her father that she would work hard and become a university graduate

After she achieved her dream and fulfilled the promise, she took to social media to share the good news

A Nigerian lady is so happy that she has become a university graduate.

Her joy knew no bounds as she took to social media to share the good news with her followers.

The lady said she had promised her father she would become a graduate. Photo credit: TikTok/@j.gonyee.

In a post she made, @j.tonyee said she had promised her father she was going to do everything she could to become a graduate.

She was happy to have fulfilled the promise she made to her father when he was about to pass.

She wrote:

"It feels so surreal that I finally graduated from the university. I made a promise to my dad when he passed that I was going to make sure his princess became a graduate, and I'm so happy I fulfilled my promise. The school was stressful. I cried countless times. I wanted to give up, but I'm so thankful for the support system I had. They were the best. I'm thankful for the friendships i made through uni and lets not forget God because he came through so many times."

Reactions as lady becomes a university graduate

@Evie Williams said:

"Congratulations dear. I have seen you several times reading in hostel. You truly deserve it. So pretty."

@christy said:

"Congratulations baby girl, please tag your fashion designer."

@ega’s Resin said:

"River State University give me admission, na."

@yemisidaniel0 said:

"Congratulations! My love. You’re so beautiful."

@Thatgirlmisola said:

"Congratulations my love and I want you to know dad is proud of you."

