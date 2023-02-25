As Nigerians troop out to elect a new president and national Assembly members, some youths in a viral video claim that their polling unit is inside the shrine.

In what can be described as a joke since there is no presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), or evidence that election will be taking place at the undisclosed location, the youths said any one that vote against Obi will see the wrath of the deity.

Some Nigerians on Twitter claim their polling unit is in a shrine. Photo credit: Ezigbote Nwoke Anambra

In the video, one of the youth said:

"As you can see, we don arrive our polling unit. We carry am go shrine. Vote against Obi, we go swear for you. Go mistakenly put your thump print for PDP or APC, you go collect, you don run mad."

As at the time of filing this report, over two thousand people have viewed the short video on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng