A group of voters has been prevented from entering their polling units inside the premises of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters in Abuja.

Polling unit 022 Sauka, AMAC is inside the NIS headquarters while polling unit 023 is inside the NSCDC headquarters.

On getting to their units, the voters were chased away by the officials on ground.

''They did not even allow us into their premises even when we told them our polling unit is inside there," one of the voters told Legit.ng.

Another said:

"I checked online and my polling unit is 022 inside the Immigration headquarters, but they turned us back saying there is no polling unit there. We have been moving around since looking for our polling unit."

The voters refused to disclose their names for fear of being victimized.

They also refused for their photos taken while speaking to a Legit.ng reporter in Sauka Village, Abuja.

