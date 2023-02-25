Emerging reports have confirmed that 15 persons were arrested in Katsina on the eve of the 2023 election

The Katsina state police command says it has arrested 15 persons over a suspected plot to interfere with election results during the commencement of the general elections.

This development was revealed by the state police command spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed that the arrest was made late at night on Friday, February 24.

According to Isah, the suspects were arrested for possessing laptops and applications alleged to belong to a popular politician in the state.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the suspects are being detained at the command's criminal investigation department (CID) for an extensive investigation.

Isah said:

“We arrested fifteen suspects with unspecified numbers of laptops and apps belonging to a political party.

"We have commenced investigation and we don’t want to jump the gun.We have already invited experts to conduct investigation on the items as we don’t want to jump the gun. We shall make public the outcome of the investigation.”

However, residents of Katsina have been advised to keep the peace and maintain normalcy while the election process is ongoing.

The police spokesperson disclosed that officers had been deployed to strategic and violent-prone areas to impede any imminent attack or anomaly.

He revealed that there are directives to restrict the movement of persons and vehicles across the state.

