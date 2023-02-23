Operatives of a joint security force in Kano state have arrested the local government chairmen of Ungogo and Rimingado

Abdullahi Ramat and Munir Dahiru were arrested for being in possession of pistols barely 48 hours before the 2023 elections

Sources said the duo were leaving a team of thugs heading to attack Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party when they were arrested

Two Kano state local government chairmen Abdullahi Ramat of Ungogo and Munir Dahiru of Rimingado have been arrested with pistols.

Daily Nigerian reports that the duo were arrested by a combined security force of the Nigeria Military, the Police, the State Security Service and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Messers Ramat and Dahiru have been arrested by security operatives for possessing pistols. Photo: Daily Nigerian

Sources said that Messers Ramat and Dahiru were arrested while the joint security operatives were conducting a show of force in the state.

A preemptive attack on NNPP's presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso

It was gathered that the duo were also leading an armed gang of thugs who planned on attacking the convoy of the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso along Zaria Road, Kano.

The source said:

“The joint security force was on a show of force when they encountered the chairmen leading the thugs. The security agents immediately disarmed the chairmen and arrested over 100 thugs laying ambush on the NNPP candidate.

“They are currently detained at the Criminal Investigation Department, and the joint security force is intensifying patrol in the city to bring all the criminals to book."

Police ban all forms of rallies in Kano as 2 major political parties' supporters clash

A violent crisis had earlier erupted between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the New Nigeria Peoples Congress.

The Kano state police command also cancelled all political rallies in the state following the crisis.

The police said that top political parties in Kano had earlier been warned against possible violence today, Thursday, February 23.

Source: Legit.ng