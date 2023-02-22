Police boss, Usman Baba has given a fresh directive, three days to the 2023 presidential election

IGP Baba ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways and other forms of transportation

The order was given to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of 2023 elections, is aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies

On Wednesday, February 22, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12:00 am to 6:00 pm on Election Day.

This is with the exception of those on essential services such as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters among others.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on election day. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

This was revealed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a Wednesday night, Febraury 22, a report by The Punch confirmed.

The presidential and national assembly elections are scheduled for February 25.

