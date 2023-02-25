FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that the vehicle of operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) conveying election materials from Abuja to Lagos has crashed.

According to Punch, the vehicle crashed in the evening on Friday, February 24, along the Giri Roundabout bridge in Abuja.

The alleged NSCDC vehicle was reported to be moving election materials to Lagos from Abuja. Photo: NSCDC

It was gathered that residents of the area were seen assisting the NSCDC personnel in picking up the election materials littered at the accident scene.

One eyewitness at the accident scene revealed that some of the passengers in the vehicles sustained a series of injuries, while one suffered a fatal head injury.

In a video on social media, people are seen helping to pick up papers suspected to be electoral materials littered on the ground.

The witness recounted that some of the senior officials of the NSCDC were moved to a different location in the aftermath of the incident.

The witness said:

“When the accident happened the people at the back hit the wood and one person in front had a cut on the head. I don’t know if he will be able to survive.

“We then called for help. But some of the senior officers were moved to Gwarindada.”

As at the time of filling this report it was unclear whether there were any casualties or not.

