Suspected hoodlums have attacked ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) camped at Tudunwada Primary School in the Gombe metropolis.

According to The Punch, no fewer than three phones, backpacks and power banks were carted away by attackers.

Legit.ng gathers that three persons have been also rushed to the hospital having sustained machete cuts, while others are nursing varying injuries in the attack which occurred on Friday night, February 24.

An eyewitness who spoke anonymously said the hoodlums made away with the phones of some of his colleagues who were trained to conduct the Presidential and National Assembly Elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25.

He disclosed that many of them were injured following the attack while trying to flee for safety.

“The police and the school guard were nowhere to be found. They went with phones belonging to my colleagues. I sustained injuries while trying to escape,” the eyewitness was quoted as saying.

Police confirm incident

The spokesperson of the police command in Gimbe state, Mahid Abubakar, has reportedly confirmed the incident.

He added that he just received a distress call about the same place.

