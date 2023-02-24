With Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential race, the stakes are quite high and there is no doubt that he has a very high chance of winning the elections and becoming Nigeria's next president.

More than once, President Muhammadu Buhari has fully declared his support for Tinubu and even went ahead to state that God willing, the APC's presidential candidate will succeed him.

Needless to say, Tinubu is feared by most of his political opponents and that is understandable going by the enormous influence he wields from across the geopolitical zones, especially the southwest.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria in 1983 after his academic pursuit in the US (Photo: @tgs2023)

This shrewd politician has a trajectory in his enviable career that leaves much to be studied and learnt from.

Legit.ng has put together in this write some facts about the former Lagos governor:

Read them below:

1. Born on March 29, 1952, in Lagos, Nigeria, the aged politician was christened Adekunle Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

2. Having attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya Lagos, and Children’s Home School in Ibadan, Tinubu went to the United States in 1975 where he advanced his education at Richard J. Daley College in Chicago, Illinois, and then at Chicago State University.

3. He holds a degree in Accounting from Chicago State University.

4. Because of his brilliance and his academic prowess, he was awarded with the highest honor for scoring 3.54 out of 4.0 GP.

5. Because of his successful academic profile, Tinubu at a young age contested and won his first political election as the president of the Accounting Society of the institution in his final year.

6. He worked with Arthur Anderson, Deloitte and Sells, and GTE Services Corporation, and after returning to his home country in 1983, joined Mobil Oil.

7. Apart from having the title of "Asiwaju of Lagos', he is also the Jagaban of the Borgu Kingdom in Niger state.

8. Tinubu made large investments in education and also returned many schools to their original owners during his eight years in office as the governor of Lagos.

9. Tinubu has three children: Oluwaseyi Tinubu, Abibat Tinubu and Folashade Tinubu (Iyaloja General).

Tinubu speaks on alleged plot to scuttle 2023 elections through fuel scarcity, naira redesign

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had alleged that there were plans to scuttle the 2023 general elections through fuel scarcity and naira redesign.

Tinubu made the allegation while addressing APC supporters at the party's presidential rally in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Wednesday, January 25.

“They don’t want this election to hold. They want to scuttle it. Will you allow them?”, Tinubu reportedly asked the APC supporters.

