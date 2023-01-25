The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has raised alarm over alleged plans to scuttle the 2023 general elections

Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, claimed the current fuel scarcity and the Naira redesign are parts of the plans

Nevertheless, the APC presidential flag bearer expressed confidence that the elections will hold and he will win

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that there were plans to scuttle the 2023 general elections through fuel scarcity and naira redesign.

According to Daily Trust, Tinubu made the allegation while addressing APC supporters at the party's presidential rally in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Wednesday, January 25.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu said he will win the election despite the alleged plot to scuttle the polls, Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“They don’t want this election to hold. They want to scuttle it. Will you allow them?”, Tinubu reportedly asked the APC supporters.

Nigerians will trek to cast their votes and I will win, Tinubu says

Speaking further, Tinubu expressed optimism that if the fuel scarcity lingers till the election time, Nigerians would defy it and trek to cast their votes.

The former governor of Lagos state added that the forthcoming polls would be a superior revolution.

His words:

“They have started coming up with the issue of ‘no fuel’. Don’t worry, if there is no fuel, we will trek to cast the vote.

“If you like, increase price of fuel, hide the fuel or change the ink on the naira notes, we will win the election."

Videos emerge as MC Oluomo, Eniola Badmus, Saidi Balogun, others storm Ogun for APC Presidential Campaign

Meanwhile, popular Nollywood movie actors Jide Kosoko, Saidi Balogun, and Eniola Badmus, among others, stormed Abeokuta, Ogun state capital on Wednesday, January 25, as they joined the presidential campaign train of the APC in the state.

The former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo was equally on ground to pull support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is running for a second term in office.

A video shared by Eniola Badmus showed her encouraging people who were present to exercise their right to vote.

Source: Legit.ng