The Abia state All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator, Orji Kalu has raised an alarm over his stolen phone

In a post shared on his Facebook page and sighted by Legit.ng on March 9, the former Abia state governor alerted Nigerians that his phone was stolen by robbers in Abuja

Kalu told his friends and well-wishers to disregard any illicit activity involving his cell phone and numbers

The incumbent Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu on Thursday, March 9, disclosed that his cell phone has been stolen by yet-to-be-identified persons.

The former governor of Abia state made this known through a post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, March 9.

Orji Kalu alerts Nigerians over missing phone. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

How Kalu's phone was stolen, full details emerge

According to Kalu, his mobile phone was missing during the collection of the Certificate of Return at the International Conference Centre Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, March 9, Kalu wrote,

"This is to notify the general public to beware of any illicit activity involving my cell phone and numbers. During the collection of Certificate of Return at International Conference Centre Abuja, my cell phone with MTN and Glo lines were stolen by a yet-to-be-identified person(s). My network providers have been duly informed. Please don’t hesitate to provide any useful information."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of the senator on his Facebook page and reacted to the development.

Nze Chinyere Nwani wrote:

"If you don't want to forget about the cell phone and buy new one, and do welcome back, then go to court.."

Tobechukwu NwaEmmanuel Akpaebi wrote:

"APC leadership system.

"Evil happenings increasing day-to-day."

Anulika Nzewi De-Nonyes wrote:

"Go to Court and stop disturbing us."

Obidike Chukwuebuka wrote:

"Thanks for the information. Because I have been trying to reach you since yesterday. Daalu."

Charles Ogbu wrote:

"Senator Orji Uzor Kalu , it is the youths whose future you and your gang have destroyed that took the phone. It is partial repatriation, not stealing. But if you are sure you acquired the phone legitimately, then go to court with your evidence."

Emma Uwaegbu wrote:

"But there was a restriction on that day and attendance was strictly on invitation. So your phone must have been stolen by either INEC officials, or your invited guests. I suggest that you approach the Court for this nonsense."

"Kalu remains a loyal member of APC," says Ezeala

Legit.ng reported earlier that a counter-statement has been released by the Abia state All Progressive Congress (APC) to debunk claims that it suspended Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of the state's north senatorial district.

Earlier on Friday, February 24, reports were making the rounds that the party had suspended the chief whip of the red chamber of the national assembly over anti-party activities.

Reacting to these reports, the Abia state APC spokesperson, Okey Ezeala accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of spreading fake news.

Source: Legit.ng