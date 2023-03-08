There was a spread of reactions on social media when a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state did the unthinkable.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

According to the video sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 8, the APC member reportedly vying for a legislative seat at the Delta state parliament used the picture of Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi alongside his campaign photo.

Ex-PDP chieftain and former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose was the first person to acknowledge Peter Obi as a political power house. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

According to netizens who reacted to the viral video, his actions further validate the statement of ex-Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose who referred to Obi as an institution.

Fayose, who made this known in a live telecast on TVC News, said any administration who wants to succeed must carry Obi along.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Meanwhile, reactions on social media went berserk as netizens continued to praise the impact of Peter Obi.

@okcontractorsltd, said:

"Truly peter Obi is now an institution,and no one can even deny it.....Such a great man!!!

@garyrachie said:

"Make una use una president select take dey campaign."

@big_tee.nah, said:

"They’re obviously just trying to sway voters to vote for them cause they know we stand with Obi. But that’s not going to work.

"The youths of this generation are woke and we know exactly what we want."

Source: Legit.ng