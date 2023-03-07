Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the APC has mocked the Peoples Democratic Party for failing to clinch major seats in the just concluded National Assembly elections

According to the former minister of aviation, the PDP has fallen down from its high-ranking position in the polity and is in a sorry state

Meanwhile, the APC chieftain urged the PDP to drop Atiku and the party's leader and start afresh in Nigeria politics

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director of New Media for the APC presidential campaign council has sent a strong message to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While reacting to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer's loss, Fani-Kayode urged the party to start from scratch, noting the party would doing itself more favour by dropping its leader and some circle of friends.

Fani-Kayode blasts PDP for clinching only 29 seats in the senate out of the 109 seats in the just concluded National Assembly election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

The former aviation minister gave this suggestion while reacting as PDP had 29 senators out of the 109-member chamber.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on his Twitter handle, the former minister of aviation said,

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Poor PDP. I almost feel sorry for you. Not only were you hopelessly trounced in the presidential election but today you only have 29 Senators in a 109-member chamber. Is this the almighty PDP that was once mighty and awesome & that was led by great men like OBJ, UMYA & GEJ?

"My advice? Do yourselves a favour & drop Ibn Dubai & his small circle of men friends as ur party leader, expel him from ur ranks & start building all over again."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter comment section of FFK and reacted to the development.

@OlaoluwaKash tweeted:

"Did u just call OBJ a great man after every insult you’ve thrown at him in the past weeks At dz point, I hv to block you for my sanity sake."

@teejay_usy tweeted:

"Just make him ur spokesperson and he will deliver for you….. I like him sha."

@Urchyzz tweeted:

"The same party you were part of? The same Party you benefited from?

@Chidion91 tweeted:

"Behind the scene..APC packaging jagaban for Nigerians."

@princeAsquare21 tweeted:

"Make PDP change ATIKU haha.

"Atiku was born to loose presidential election ni."

@Emmy_Wise10 tweeted:

“On the seventh day wey God supposed use create shame he con go rest, now see wetin shamelessness dey make this man do for social media."

2023 Presidential election: Wike finally reveals real reason why Atiku lost to Tinubu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has declared that the inability of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to win the presidential election was a direct consequence of ignoring the warnings of the integrity group, the G-5 governors of the PDP.

Governor Wike made this assertion while noting that the eventual fate that befell the PDP could have been avoided if the national leadership of the party had heeded the several appeals and demands on them to adopt the principal of equity, fairness and justice.

On Monday, March 7, while inaugurating a project in the state, Wike noted that the presidency has finally returned to the South.

Source: Legit.ng