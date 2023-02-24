A counter statement has been released by the Abia state All Progressive Congress (APC) to debunk that it suspended Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of the state's north senatorial district.

Earlier on Friday, February 24, reports were making the rounds that his party had suspended the chief whip of the red chamber of the national assembly over anti-party activities.

The APC spokesperson in Abia state, Okey Ezeala said Senator Kalu remains a committed member of the party. Photo: Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

Reacting to these reports, the Abia state APC spokesperson, Okey Ezeala accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of spreading fake news, Punch reported.

In a terse statement issued by Ezeala, he revealed that no such thing transpired within the party.

He said:

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu remains the candidate of our great party as both the party and his constituents are satisfied with his performance.”

While addressing the anti-party allegation against the renowned senator, Ezeale, according to The Sun, said Senator Kalu had shown every ounce of loyalty and commitment to the party from inception till date.

He stated that Senator Kalu is innocent of the allegations against him and remains an ambassador of the party with no records of anti-party engagement or affiliation.

The terse statement urged residents of Abia and supporters of the former governor to remain calm and disregard any similar occurrence of the rumour.

