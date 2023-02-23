Two days before the 2023 presidential election, traditional rulers from the southwest and two other states, Kwara and Kogi, have unveiled the candidate they are backing

The monarchs pitched their tent with the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a communique released after their meeting, the traditional rulers said Tinubu's excellent track record and great achievements put him above other candidates

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Conference of Yoruba Obas has unanimously endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the Saturday, February 25 elections.

The traditional rulers of the Yoruba people from Ekiti, Lagos, Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states, disclosed this in a communique issued after a meeting held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the traditional rulers were satisfied with Tinubu’s presentation during the meeting.

It was learned that traditional rulers from Yoruba-speaking states, Kwara and Kogi, also endorsed the former governor of Lagos state.

2023 presidency: Why we endorsed Tinubu - Yoruba Obas

The Yoruba traditional leaders noted that Tinubu is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of Nigeria.

The monarchs reportedly acknowledged Tinubu’s "solid democratic credentials and unwavering commitment to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria."

“It’s a clear endorsement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a result of his excellent track record and great achievement which put him above other candidates as the only personality that would bring unity, fairness and justice to the Nigeria system," the communique read in part.

