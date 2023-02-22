In an effort to forestall all forms of electoral malpractices in the Saturday, February 25 and March 11, general elections, the leadership of the Labour Party in the Federal Capital Territory has unveiled a votes-tracking social networking app.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The app, which was unveiled at the Merit House, Abuja, on Tuesday, February 21, was developed by Structure Media Ltd, an IT firm based in the United Kingdom.

The app will help voters report electoral malpractices at the polling units during the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Paul

Source: UGC

The development of the app, Legit.ng gathered is part of the firm's support for the presidential bid of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's flag bearer and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

A review of the app shows that its features afford users the opportunity to capture and transmit activities at the polling units in real time.

The app is important in reporting voting irregularities or providing evidence of electoral malpractices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Introducing the app, the director of the firm, Emmanuel Awulonu, said the software was developed in response to comments by opposition candidates that Peter Obi’s candidacy is flying without a substantive political structure and hence doomed to collapse.

Awulonu said the purpose of the app is to organize the organic Obidient Movement into a superstructure based on collaboration and effective engagement to arrest any form of electoral theft that may attempt to derail the LP candidate's imminent victory in the presidential election.

Explaining the various features of the app, he said the app of essentially a social networking site with a unique feature that enhances user experience.

He said users can download the app from app stores, sign up, join a support group, identify members of their polling units, and communicate assuring that it is safe and easy to use.

Some of the features include Chat - which enables communication between users individually or in groups, group feeds - which allows some members of a specific structure to communicate, organize their activities and share information, and Livestreams allow for real-time streaming of events, meetings and personal content, among others.

The mobile app is available in app stores for both android and iPhone users.

Unveiling the app, the FCT chairman of the Labour Party, Peter Diugwu, thanked the firm for developing and donating the app to the campaign.

Diugwu said the action by the firm is a demonstration of the patriotic values promulgated by the Obidient Movement which has saturated political discourse in Nigeria since the second half of 2022.

He called on participants to sign up and encourage others to do the same as well as acquaint themselves with the app’s features for deployment on election days.

The FCT chairman for Labour Party also assured Nigerians of the party's readiness to align with and support innovative ideas, especially those that are progressive and can protect the right of the Nigerian people to choose their next leaders in the coming elections.

In his address, the national coordinator of Yell Out Nigeria, a leadership coach and environmental expert, Moses Paul, who organized and compered proceedings called for vigilance by the Obidient community nationwide.

Paul also cautioned on the need for all concerned stakeholders to do the right thing during the elections.

He further encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the app's many amazing features to defend the mandate of Peter Obi and that of other Labour Party candidates nationwide.

According to Paul the app as “a miracle in the face of efforts to forestall plans by corrupt politicians to abort the birth of a New Nigeria.”

He thanked the developers for their selflessness describing it as one that can only be found in the Obidient Movement.

The event witnessed musical and poetry performances by Happyprince, a poet, and G.B. Chris, a musician, among others. Also performing at the event was veteran rapper, SixFootPlus, whose electrifying performance of his classic rap single, E Don Do Me, set a high note for the event.

Video shows moment Obidients "changed It" for PDP supporters inside Abuja's popular mechanic village

Some members of the Obidient movement took over the political campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party's supporters.

The Obidients - major supporters of Peter Obi and the Labour Party took the action at the popular Apo Mechanic Village in Abuja.

Peter Obi's supporters chanted "Obi kerere-nke" repeatedly as the PDP supporters visited the Mechanic Village forcing them to leave the area earlier than expected.

"Peter Obi will make a very good president": Influential Nigerian writer boasts in new video

Nigerians have been urged to vote for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The call was made to Nigerian eligible voters by Chimamanda Adichie who described Obi as the best 2023 presidential candidate so far.

The renowned writer said Obi has awakened some kind of hope in the hearts of Nigerians and that this has never happened in the nation's political space.

Source: Legit.ng