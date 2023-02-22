Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has carried out an important task in his cabinet, a few days to the 2023 presidential eelction

The APC governor on Wednesday, February 22 appointed twelve new permanent secrateries with immediate effect

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, confirmed this development on Wednesday, through a statement

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state on Wednesday, February 22, appointed twelve (12) new Permanent Secretaries.

The appointment by the government is part of the efforts to engender efficient public service delivery in the digital era and in compliance with global best practices.

Ganduje makes fresh appointments in Kano civil service. Photo credit: Kano State Government

Source: Facebook

Appointment takes immediate effect

This development was confirmed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Abba Anwar, on Wednesday, through a statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the statement, all the appointments are with immediate effect, a report by The Punch confirmed.

The swearing-in will take place tomorrow, Thursday, February 23, at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, by 2 pm.

Police Service Commission removes Naja’atu Muhammad from election duties after APC's statement

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has withdrawn the appointment of Naja’atu Muhammad as one of the commissioners to oversee the activities of the police during the 2023 general election.

This was disclosed via a statement released on Monday, February 20, by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani.

Legit.ng recalls that Muhammad was listed as one of the PSC commissioners that will oversee the activities of the police during the general election.

However, the APC presidential campaign council rejected the appointment, asking that she should be withdrawn immediately.

Buhari makes another crucial appointment weeks to 2023 elections

Meanwhile, Abiodun Aikomo has been appointed as the secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC).

Aikomo's appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, January 22, as contained in a statement issued by Modupe Ogundoro, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Justice.

The new appointee is expected to retain the office for an initial period of four (4) years in line with Section 471 (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 vide letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/173.

Source: Legit.ng