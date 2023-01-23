President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abiodun Aikomo, as the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee's secretary

Aikomo's appointment which became effective on Monday, January 16, was approved on Sunday, January 22

The appointee is to hold the position for the next four years as stated in Section 471 (2) of ACJMC's Act

Abuja - Abiodun Aikomo has been appointed as the secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC).

Aikomo's appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, January 22, as contained in a statement issued by Modupe Ogundoro, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Justice, PM News reports.

Aikomo's appointment was approved by Buhari (Photo: Abiodun Aikomo)

Source: UGC

The new appointee is expected to retain the office for an initial period of four (4) years in line with Section 471 (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 vide letter Ref: PRES/97/HAGF/173.

His new appointment took effect on Monday, January 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the statement, his emoluments and other conditions of service were provided for under the Certain Political Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) (Amendment) Act 2008.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, January 9, approved the reconstitution of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)'s board.

Buhari has also approved the appointment of some new members and the reappointment of some existing members to the board.

The ministry of finance, budget and national planning in a statement on Monday explained that the new appointments and reappointments of the NDIC board were necessary “to avoid vacuum, ensure smooth operations of the corporation and ultimately boost the confidence of stakeholders and clients within the financial and banking sectors of the nation’s economy”.

It was gathered that five new members, including the chairman, are new appointees to the governing board that will “form a new Board of Directors to oversee the affairs of the corporation for the next four years."

Less than 2 months to 2023 elections, Buhari makes strategic appointments

The reappointment of Mallam Shekarau Dauda Omar as the executive director of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in the Bank of Industry (BOI) had been approved.

Omar's retainment of office in the BOI was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 22.

Source: Legit.ng