Just like the Independent National Electoral Commission position on the forthcoming election, the National Secirity Council has revealed its own final stand

After meeting with the chairman of the INEC, the members of the council maintained there is no going back regarding the 2023 election

In fact, after the Wednesday, February 22 meeting which was presided by President Muhammmadu Buhari, the council's members insisted all hands are on deck for a successful poll

The National Security Council (NSC) presided over by President Muhammmadu Buhari on Wednesday, February 22, announced that the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023 will hold as planned.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as well as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, briefed State House reporters on the outcome of the maiden council meeting in 2023 at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The National Security Council says the 2023 presidential election will not be postponed or cancelled. Photo credit: The National Security Council

Source: Facebook

No going back on 2023 election, the National Security Council says

Malami said the meeting was fully briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the three service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police and heads of other security agencies about their readiness to provide the necessary security backup for Saturday’s poll.

He said based on this, the council gave a marching order that the February 25 election should hold as planned, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

