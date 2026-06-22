Charterhouse Lagos Charges Primary 1-2 N23m, SS3 N35m Per Year, Releases 2026/2027 Fees Breakdown
- Charterhouse Lagos, a British international primary and secondary school in Lekki, Lagos, has published its fee breakdown for the 2026/2027 academic session
- Charterhouse Lagos, a member of the Charterhouse family of schools, offered a discount on tuition fees to its founding students, who are considered very special
- The fee breakdown shows that Charterhouse Lagos charges primary one and two students N23 million per annum, while founding students will pay a discounted fee of N16.1 million
Charterhouse Lagos, regarded as one of the most expensive schools in Nigeria, has released its fee breakdown, which will apply for the 2026/2027 academic session, offering a discount to founding students.
Charterhouse Lagos, which opened in September 2024, is the first British independent school in West Africa and a member of the Charterhouse family of schools, located in Lekki and boasts state-of-the-art facilities.
Charterhouse Lagos has a sports centre, medical centre, lecture theatre, a dining hall, aquatic centre, amongst others, and is working on having a world-class full-sized 400m outdoor athletics track and a professional-theatre-like auditorium that will seat 800 people.
Breakdown of Charterhouse Lagos 2026/2027 fees
Legit.ng sighted a document on Charterhouse Lagos' official website which had a breakdown of the school's fees per annum for primary one down to senior secondary three, as well as the discount for founding students.
The lowest fee per annum is N23 million, which is for primary one and two students, though founding students applying for the same classes will pay N16.1 million annually.
SS1 and SS3 have the highest fee per annum, which is pegged at N35 million, while founding students pay 24.5 million for the same senior classes.
The school also has different fees for weekly and full boarding. It is noteworthy that the fee does not cover the school uniform, registration fee, application fee, external examination fees and the capital levy.
Below is a breakdown of Charterhouse Lagos' fee per term and per annum for 2026/2027:
Level
Fees Per Term
Fees Per Annum
Founding Student Annual Fee (Discount on tuition fees for the entire time a student is at the school)
Years 1 & 2 (Primary 1 & Primary 2)
₦7,666,667
₦23,000,000
₦16,100,000
Years 3 & 4 (Primary 3 & Primary 4)
₦8,166,667
₦24,500,000
₦17,150,000
Years 5 & 6 (Primary 5 & Primary 6)
₦8,666,667
₦26,000,000
₦18,200,000
Years 7 & 8 (JSS 1 & JSS 2)
₦10,333,334
₦31,000,000
₦21,700,000
Year 9 (JSS 3)
₦11,666,667
₦35,000,000
₦24,500,000
Year 10 (SSS 1)
₦11,666,667
₦35,000,000
₦24,500,000
Year 12 (SSS 3)
₦11,666,667
₦35,000,000
₦24,500,000
Discount on Boarding Fees
Boarding Type
Fees Per Term
Fees Per Annum
Discount on Boarding Fees
Weekly Boarding
₦4,666,666.67
₦14,000,000
₦7,000,000
Full Boarding
₦6,666,666.67
₦20,000,000
₦10,000,000
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that inside pictures had shown the mind-boggling interior of Charterhouse Lagos school.
Charterhouse Lagos student shows day in his life
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student of Charterhouse Lagos had taken netizens through a day in his life at school.
The school, which offers boarding and day options for primary and secondary school, reportedly had its first students around September 2024.
In the clip, the boarding student started with visiting the medical centre before his physics class because he felt tired. Afterwards, he headed to the physics laboratory where he and other students had a test on static electricity. His short video flaunted the state-of-the-art facilities students enjoy at the school.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng