Charterhouse Lagos, a British international primary and secondary school in Lekki, Lagos, has published its fee breakdown for the 2026/2027 academic session

Charterhouse Lagos, a member of the Charterhouse family of schools, offered a discount on tuition fees to its founding students, who are considered very special

The fee breakdown shows that Charterhouse Lagos charges primary one and two students N23 million per annum, while founding students will pay a discounted fee of N16.1 million

Charterhouse Lagos, regarded as one of the most expensive schools in Nigeria, has released its fee breakdown, which will apply for the 2026/2027 academic session, offering a discount to founding students.

Charterhouse Lagos, which opened in September 2024, is the first British independent school in West Africa and a member of the Charterhouse family of schools, located in Lekki and boasts state-of-the-art facilities.

Charterhouse Lagos has released its fees per annum for the 2026/2027 academic session, offering a discount to its founding students. Photo Credit: charterhouselagos

Source: UGC

Charterhouse Lagos has a sports centre, medical centre, lecture theatre, a dining hall, aquatic centre, amongst others, and is working on having a world-class full-sized 400m outdoor athletics track and a professional-theatre-like auditorium that will seat 800 people.

Breakdown of Charterhouse Lagos 2026/2027 fees

Legit.ng sighted a document on Charterhouse Lagos' official website which had a breakdown of the school's fees per annum for primary one down to senior secondary three, as well as the discount for founding students.

The lowest fee per annum is N23 million, which is for primary one and two students, though founding students applying for the same classes will pay N16.1 million annually.

SS1 and SS3 have the highest fee per annum, which is pegged at N35 million, while founding students pay 24.5 million for the same senior classes.

The school also has different fees for weekly and full boarding. It is noteworthy that the fee does not cover the school uniform, registration fee, application fee, external examination fees and the capital levy.

Below is a breakdown of Charterhouse Lagos' fee per term and per annum for 2026/2027:

Level Fees Per Term Fees Per Annum Founding Student Annual Fee (Discount on tuition fees for the entire time a student is at the school) Years 1 & 2 (Primary 1 & Primary 2) ₦7,666,667 ₦23,000,000 ₦16,100,000 Years 3 & 4 (Primary 3 & Primary 4) ₦8,166,667 ₦24,500,000 ₦17,150,000 Years 5 & 6 (Primary 5 & Primary 6) ₦8,666,667 ₦26,000,000 ₦18,200,000 Years 7 & 8 (JSS 1 & JSS 2) ₦10,333,334 ₦31,000,000 ₦21,700,000 Year 9 (JSS 3) ₦11,666,667 ₦35,000,000 ₦24,500,000 Year 10 (SSS 1) ₦11,666,667 ₦35,000,000 ₦24,500,000 Year 12 (SSS 3) ₦11,666,667 ₦35,000,000 ₦24,500,000

Discount on Boarding Fees

Boarding Type Fees Per Term Fees Per Annum Discount on Boarding Fees Weekly Boarding ₦4,666,666.67 ₦14,000,000 ₦7,000,000 Full Boarding ₦6,666,666.67 ₦20,000,000 ₦10,000,000

Charterhouse Lagos has made public its 2026/2027 fees per year. Photo Credit: charterhouselagos

Source: UGC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that inside pictures had shown the mind-boggling interior of Charterhouse Lagos school.

Charterhouse Lagos student shows day in his life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student of Charterhouse Lagos had taken netizens through a day in his life at school.

The school, which offers boarding and day options for primary and secondary school, reportedly had its first students around September 2024.

In the clip, the boarding student started with visiting the medical centre before his physics class because he felt tired. Afterwards, he headed to the physics laboratory where he and other students had a test on static electricity. His short video flaunted the state-of-the-art facilities students enjoy at the school.

Source: Legit.ng