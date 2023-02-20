The Police Service Commission (PSC) has withdrawn the appointment of Naja’atu Muhammad as one of the commissioners to oversee the activities of the police during the general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ikechukwu Ani, PSC spokesperson, announced the development in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, Muhammad was listed as one of the PSC commissioners that will oversee the activities of the police during the general election.

But the APC presidential campaign council rejected the appointment.

Source: Legit.ng