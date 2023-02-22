The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee (NWC) says the Governor Nysom Wike-led G-5 governors will be punished

The deputy national youth leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, said their sanction is imminent

He, however, revealed that in a matter of days after the election, their cases would be revisited

Emerging reports have revealed that the anti-party activities of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-5/integrity group will be looked into after the conclusion of the presidential elections.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says punishment will be served to Governor Wike (Rivers state), Seyi Makinde (Oyo state), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu state), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia state), and Samuel Ortom (Benue state).

Over the past few months, these governors have been adamant about participating in party affairs due to the grouse they have against the national leadership of Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The G-5 governors argued that the leadership of Senator Ayu was unjust based on the premise that he is from the same region as the party's presidential candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

However, Senator Ayu still needs to oblige to the demand, leading to the factional activities of the G-5 governors.

This further led to all G-5 governors pitching their tent with another presidential candidate.

A member of the PDP NEC who preferred to remain anonymous said:

“At the NEC, it was nothing short of a disgrace to wake up to see governors dancing not in solidarity with their party, but with rival parties to cast aspersions on the same PDP that catapulted them to national prominence.

“It’s a good thing that Ayu is focused on the elections, but we would like to see what happens after that.”

PDP deputy national chair speaks

On the part of Ibrahim Abdullahi, the PDP deputy national chairman, the fate of the G-5 governors is subject to awaiting how the event of things unfold.

The deputy national youth leaders of PDP, Timothy Osadolor said:

“They know that they have erred, and the full wrath of the law will fall upon them. It’s not a matter of if, but of when.”

“When the dust of elections is over, the party will revisit the issue. The party is supreme. Head or tail, their issue will be treated.”

