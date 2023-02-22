Kano, Kano - Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has continued his criticism against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for introducing the naira redesign policy.

In his recent criticism, he termed the policy a ‘COVID-23’ virus ravaging the masses because of the timing of its implementation.

Gov Ganduje says Naira redesign policy is a ‘COVID-23’ virus on the masses. Photo: Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the governor, in a statement issued by his media aide, Abba Anwar, slammed his counterparts, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state, for filing a suit backing the policy.

Ganduje said:

“We will not stop blaming the CBN for this economic blunder. We love our people. Therefore, anything that will disturb their well-being must be rejected, till proper channel and good time are put forth.

“We didn’t invite this situation, neither did we pray for it; and, therefore, we don’t welcome it at all. We gave similar palliatives during the COVID-19 days. And today our citizens are being faced with COVID-23 caused by the CBN. We earlier thought it was a simple disease, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a very serious virus going viral.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Governor Ganduje expressed his disappointment and surprise that his counterparts in Edo and Bayelsa support a scheme that has subjected the masses to ruin.

He further accused the PDP and the NNPP of wanting Nigerians to wallow in poverty while urging citizens not to be dismayed by the turn of events but that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, would salvage the situation if elected.

More Tension Over Naira Redesign as El-Rufai, Others File Fresh Suit Against Malami, Emefiele

Meanwhile, the All Progressive Congress (APC) governors are not giving up on the quest against the ban on the old naira notes.

In a recent development, the usual suspects, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his colleagues in Kogi and Zamfara, file a contempt suit against FG.

The suit filed before the Supreme Court had AGF Abubakar Malami and the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, as respondents.

Naira Swap: El-Rufai, Ganduje, Bello, Others Instigating Anarchy, Says Atiku

In another development, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed his view on the utterances of APC governors regarding the naira redesign policy of the APC.

The PDP bannerman revealed that the actions of APC governors could instigate anarchy in the country.

He urged Nigerians not to be swayed by the gimmicks of the APC governors and their cohorts.

