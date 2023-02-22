The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, February 20, described APC governors as heroes of Nigeria

Wike said the APC governors are the real heroes because they are fighting for power shift to the south in the interest of Nigeria's unity

However, the outspoken governor made it clear that he is not a member of the APC and will never be

Governor Nyesom Wike has saluted the courage of governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for working towards and actualising the dream to get a presidential candidate from the south.

Speaking with the Rivers state council of traditional rulers on Monday, February, Wike described APC governors who resolved to shift power to the south come 2023 elections as the real heroes of Nigeria, The Cable reports.

In Wike's view, by choosing the unity of Nigeria instead of selfish interests, the APC governors proved that they have the survival of the country at heart.

Wike speaking on joining APC

The strong man of Rivers categorically stated that even if he is not a member of the ruling and will never be, he is very well impressed by the governors' firm position on power shift to the south.

He said:

“I am not a member of APC and I will not be. But they have made me recognise that they are the heroes of this country.

“The (APC) governors came out to say ‘look, for the unity of this country, the presidency should go to the south’. The governors of APC said the way the country is, they want the unity of this country and, therefore, the presidency should go to the south.

“They could have as well said ‘no, it doesn’t matter; as governors, we have the number. We can still say it should remain where it should remain.’

“But they didn’t do that. They said the way we are seeing this country we want everybody to be together. Let no one say because I have the population, therefore, you will continue to dominate. In dominating, you need peace. Without peace, you cannot govern.”

