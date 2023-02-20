Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has dismissed the speculations that he is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Rivers state governor said he remains an unrepentant member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) though he is impressed by the APC's support for a power shift to the south.

According to Vanguard, Wike said this at the 114th Quarterly General Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt on Monday, February 20.

“I am not a member of APC and will not be. But, they have made me to recognise that they are the heroes of this country.

"APC governors came out to say for the unity of this country, presidency should go to the south," he said.

APC governors prioritise Nigeria's unity - Wike

Speaking further, Governor Wike said the APC governors said they want the unity of Nigeria and therefore backed the presidency shift to the south.

"They could have as well said no, it doesn’t matter. As governors we have the number. We can still say it should remain where it should remain. But they didn’t do that," he said.

Nevertheless, the Rivers governor reiterated that he is not leaving the PDP.

"I am a member of PDP, unrepentant who in fact built this party when people ran away." he added.

Source: Legit.ng