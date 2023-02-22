In the presidential elections, Nigerians have been urged to rally around PDP bannerman Atiku Abubakar

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who made this call, said Atiku remains the most prepared presidential candidate

He said the former Vice President holds the key to the unity of Nigeria, and only he can unify Nigeria

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano state has expressed optimism that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential polls.

The former Kano state governor made this disclosure on Tuesday, February 21, during a public function in the state.

Senator Shakarau says Atiku Abubakar remains the best candidate to salvage Nigeria from its predicament. Photo: PDP

He stated that Atiku's emergence as the PDP bannerman was already cemented his chances and that his blueprint placed him above all other candidates.

Senator Shekarau said:

“Among other disturbing challenges, Atiku is already working toward addressing the untold hardship the citizenry are currently undergoing, following the currency swap, and scarcity of cash and the controversial deadline when the old naira notes seize to be legal tender.”

The PDP chieftain also played down the chances of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) which is fielding its national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Senator Shekarau, the power of incumbency cannot hold sway in the presidential election, noting that only the people's will would prevail at the end of the election.

He said:

“PDP is very ready for the Presidential race, alongside other elective offices in the country.

"The PDP is the readiest for the General elections of all the political parties in the country, as all relevant staff has been trained to main the various polling units."

Senator Shekarau further revealed that Atiku's primary agenda is to unite Nigeria, restructure the country, and implement the devolution of power, which has been an ongoing debate for many years, Punch reported.

He said:

“If there is no unity, there cannot be peace. I will put aside religious and tribal sentiments by spreading appointments across all ethnic and tribal groups, as well as treat all Nigerians, as one single and indivisible entity."

