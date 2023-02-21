There is no deal between Action Alliance (AA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 polls

With less than four days before the general elections, the AA bannerman, Hamza Al-Mustapha, said he is still in the race

He revealed that rumours about his alleged allegiance to Atiku were mere speculations

The presidential candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Hamza Al-Mustapha, has refuted claims that he collapsed his presidential structure to pledge allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bannerman, Atiku Abubakar.

As reported by PMNews, the retired military personnel disclosed this during a live broadcast on a radio show in Abuja.

Al-Mustapha disclosed that there has never been a meeting between him and Atiku. Photo: Hamza Al-Mustapha, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The AA bannerman revealed that the rumours making the rounds about his stepping down for the former Vice President were not true but a scheme perpetrated by the factional chairman of his party, Kenneth Udeze.

He said:

“The announcement by someone (Udeze) that Action Alliance is supporting Atiku was a scam. Action Alliance has not endorsed anybody.

“I am still in the race, and if I am going to lose, I will lose pretty well, and if I am going to win, I will win pretty well.”

Al-Mustapha further noted that he hadn’t had any conversation with any candidate to step down his ambition, and neither did he intend to step down his presidential bid.

He urged Nigerians to disregard such rumours and should not be allowed to be swayed by such fake news.

Source: Legit.ng