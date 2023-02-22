Barely three days before the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, have said that the party’s standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar was poised to win the poll.

Legit.ng reports that the leaders who made the statement on Wednesday, February 22, at the party’s state General Assembly, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari would be succeeded by Atiku on May 29.

The leaders of the PDP in Lagos said that Atiku will win the forthcoming presidential election.

According to them, the Nigerian economy was better before the coming of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into power in 2015.

A former minister of cooperation and integration in Africa during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Chief Abimbola Ogunkelu, said that Atiku was sure to win the Saturday poll, urging Nigerians to come out en-mass to vote for him, and not allow anybody to scare them.

Ogunkelu, while applauding the commitment and determination of chieftains and members of the party, declared that Atiku would be voted in Saturday as the next president of the country, urging Nigerians to vote with their index fingers to make their votes count.

The party chieftain noted that Nigerians were currently in pain economically, among others, saying this was not the situation during 16 years when the PDP was in power, between 1999 and 2015.

According to him, under PDP rule, Nigeria’s economy was adjudged as the fastest growing in Africa, but noted that the country’s economy was now in a shamble and the education sector in the worst state as “our children were out of schools for eight months.”

He said:

“Now we must change it. Of all the people campaigning, the one that can do it Atiku- Okowa. Nigeria is on the road to break up. What we need is restructuring. We ran a truly Federal System of government in the First Republic until the military came. Now everything produced in Nigeria goes to the Federal Government, which gives stipends to the states.

“Restructuring is the only way out. The only one that has espoused it is Atiku. So the government led by Atiku will restructure the country, the economy, and implement all his programmes and rescue the country. So it is important we vote for Atiku and PDP come this Saturday."

The former PDP chairman in the state, Capt. Tunji Shelle, while welcoming the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) executives and members into the fold, said the Saturday poll was one that must be taken seriously.

Shelle said Nigerians must be prepared to sacrifice by voting and ensuring that their votes count, even as he assured that BVAS would take care of the excuses of rigging.

He described Atiku as a unifier, a disciplined and very humble leader, to get what he wanted “from bad situations, assuring that he would surely win the Saturday poll and bring succour by reviving the country’s economy once he takes over as the next president of the country.

In his welcome address, the Lagos PDP chairman, Phillip Aivodji, stated that the gathering came about to let the whole world know that the party exco and members in the state were one and united without any division.

The party chairman maintained that Atiku would emerge victorious in Saturday’s election, saying Atiku stood out amongst all those contesting the position of president in the country.

He noted that only two geo-political zones, including South-East and North-East in the country, had not produced a president, saying Atiku is from North-East and qualified to contest.

Aivodji said:

“That is why we should vote for Atiku, he is the only one that stands out. He has been with us in SDP. He stood down for MKO. He has sacrificed for Nigeria.

"North-East has not been there as president since the return to democratic rule in Nigeria in 1999. Atiku will win the seat and you will not be disappointed. It is God’s project.

“Atiku will win, reject their money. Come out and vote. I want to call on security agencies to be alive to their duties. Take your destiny into your hand and don’t be afraid."

Buhari-Osinbajo support group dumps APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the aegis of the Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group reportedly declared support for Atiku Abubakar.

It was reported that member of the group announced their collective decision to dump the APC to join the opposition PDP and work for Atiku during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, February 22.

The group's national coordinator, Danjuma Fachiwe Gwoz, announced the decision along with other group members.

