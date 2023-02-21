Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed his view on the utterances of APC governors over the naira redesign policy of the APC

The PDP bannerman revealed that the APC governor's actions could instigate anarchy in the country

He urged Nigerians not to be swayed by the gimmicks of the APC governors and their cohorts

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of instigating anarchy for their frequent utterance and objection to the president's order over the Central Bank of Nigerian (CBN) naira redesign policy.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by his media aide Phrank Shaibu on Tuesday, February 21.

Atiku Abubakar has been tipped by many political pundits as favourites to win the presidential polls despite Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi's strength in the race.

Source: Twitter

As reported by the Daily Trust, he said:

"The APC and their governors do not love the masses. Their only grouse is their inability to buy votes because of this policy. Nigerians must not be deceived by these unscrupulous politicians."

Shuaibu pin-pointed Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state as one of those who started the trend of inciting the president and insisting that residents of Kaduna continue to use the old note.

Similarly, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state recently threatened to revoke the certificate of occupancy of banks, malls and businesses that refused to trade with the old note.

Shaibu did not spare the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who also shut a couple of businesses that refused to trade with the old currency in the commercial hub of northern Nigeria.

