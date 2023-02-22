The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised all workers across Nigeria to ensure that they cast their votes for Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In a statement dated February 21, and signed by Chris Uyot, the national secretary, NLC's national political commission said the decision was taken following the resolution of the congress after its resolution of the inaugural meeting of the National Administrative Council (NAC).

The leadership of the Niger Labour Congress has advised all workers to vote for Peter Obi as president in the Saturday, February 25, election. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: AFP

Titled 'The Elections are here - Support the Labour Party', the statement which was seen by Legit.ng said the NLC is directing workers and all Nigerians to go out en mass to perform their civic duties by voting in the forthcoming elections.

Uyot noting that Nigerians must also take decisive steps to safeguard their votes urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the electoral processes are not only transparent and fair but reflect the wishes of the Nigerian people.

Hi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"This is a clarion call to all workers and working people that as we approach the final push towards the forthcoming presidential election come February 25, 2023, we should ensure massive turnout o votes for the success of the Labour Party in line with an earlier resolution of the National Executive Council (NEC)."

Vote for Peter Obi - NLC

Uyot also said that all Labour political committee members in the states are to intensify their work in mobilizing workers and the Nigerian people both at the local, ward and polling units to vote for Peter Obi and all candidates of the Labour Party contesting in the 2023 polls.

He also said that the political committees are enjoined to work with their allies in civil society organisations and students to take all necessary steps to safeguard the people's votes by ensuring that the electoral process is transparent, free and fair.

Uyot added:

"To accomplish these significant tasks to save our democracy, all affiliate unions and State Councils of Congress are to give maximum cooperation and support to the political committees to strengthen their work at the state, local government, wards and polling unit levels by ensuring that they provide at least 10 ward coordinators and canvassers to not only mobilise but defend the people's votes.

"History beckons. This election promises to be the most decisive in our country. It offers an opportunity to transform our political, social and economic policy direction to be peoples-oriented as espoused in the workers' charter of demands."

NLC confirms the authenticity of the statement

Confirming the authenticity of the statement to Legit.ng, a top official of the congress said that the NLC is in full support of Peter Obi's candidacy.

The official who spoke under anonymity said that said:

"Yes, it (the statement) is authentic. It is from NLC and was signed by Uyot, our national secetary for the NLC's national political commission."

To forestall electoral malpractices, group unveils 'miracle' app to protect Peter Obi's votes

In an effort to forestall all forms of electoral malpractices in the Saturday, February 25 and March 11, general elections, the leadership of the Labour Party in the Federal Capital Territory has unveiled a votes-tracking social networking app.

The app, which was unveiled at the Merit House, Abuja, on Tuesday, February 21, was developed by Structure Media Ltd, an IT firm based in the United Kingdom.

The development of the app, Legit.ng gathered is part of the firm's support for the presidential bid of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's flag bearer and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

"Peter Obi will make a very good president": Influential Nigerian writer boasts in new video

Nigerians have been urged to vote for the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The call was made to Nigerian eligible voters by Chimamanda Adichie who described Obi as the best 2023 presidential candidate so far.

The renowned writer said Obi has awakened some kind of hope in the hearts of Nigerians and that this has never happened in the nation's political space.

Source: Legit.ng