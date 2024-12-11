Aside from creating interesting music, Simi has a good taste in fashion and often trends for the different kinds of outfits she wears

The mother-of-one was on the lips of social media users after she wore a mini dress that exposed her legs

She described herself as a wife as she flaunted her attire from different angles in her car and after she stepped out from it

Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, gave fans something to talk about as she rocked a pink mini dress which showed off her beautiful legs.

The songstress, who is the wife of singer Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, flaunted her marital status as she noted that she was in Paris, France.

Simi shared some playful moments with her associates inside a car. The Men Are Crazy crooner dropped her jacket which complemented her attire as she stepped out from the car.

Some videographers recorded her as she walked stylishly and flaunted her backside before her personal videographer. Her husband and fans spoke glowingly about her and noted that she looked sassy.

Reactions as Simi rocks mini dress

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Simi's mini dress below:

@adekunlegold:

"Bolatito Orente mi."

@mistur.ah:

"Okay but why does the 4th slide eat so much."

@___realdee:

"Ahahn, see as person just hot."

@canusiminow:

"Take a look at that fit. So stunning."

@tiwatope_a:

"You look so pretty I love you’ve outfit Simi."

@canusiminow:

"Have you seen a beautiful lady today."

@deborah_oisemaye:

"Look at you Mummy Deja, take it easy."

@eko_kitchenproducts:

"Simi is a Queen, married to the love of her life and living life."

@sheba_zira:

"Nothing sweet me pass the caption."

@ojulewastudio:

"The steeze is fire. Simi is who she says she is."

Simi narrates what her outfit caused

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Simi shared her experience at one of the passport offices in Lagos state.

The Duduke crooner revealed that she was compelled to return home and change her outfit before being permitted inside.

Simi explained that even when someone brought up the fact that she was the renowned music star, it made no difference.

