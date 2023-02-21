The deputy director of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Council for the South region, Chinonso Obasi, has said that the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party will implement the 2014 Confab Report.

Obasi while speaking at a town hall meeting of youth-focused groups and students in the Southern zone held in Calabar, on Tuesday, February 21, Atiku will focus particularly on the aspect of granting loans to Nigerian students.

The PDP PCC youth leader has assured that Atiku has better plans for Nigerian students and young people across the country. Photo: PDP

Source: Facebook

He assured that the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 elections has clearly stated that his administration is going to be youth-driven just as his cabinet will be made up of young persons.

The town hall which attracted hundreds of students across the zone and was themed, "Youths and students as a catalyst for PDP's victory in 2023 general elections."

Explaining that the young persons will be there to make policies and also execute policies, Obasi said as youths and students, the demographic has a lot to benefit from should Atiku emerges Nigeria's president as he has already promised to implement the 2014 Confab report as it pertains to students.

His words:

"The Confab report included provisions for students' loans and and Atiku Abubakar has promised to make this come to pass."

Also speaking Lloyd Owonaro, the youth leader of the party, said the PDP ticket from top to bottom is the better option for Nigeria, adding there is a brighter future for Nigeria as we now have an opportunity of voting our conscience.

On his part, Hamza Jide, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, told the youths that Atiku has promised to set aside 10 billion dollars for the youths during his presidency.

He added that there will be no more strikes in Nigerian universities and the government will also set aside 60 per cent of all appointments for youths and women.

Also speaking, Clifford Udom, the senior special adviser to the Akwa Ibom State governor on student matters, said the country took PDP leadership for granted though it offered quality leadership.

He said there has been a collapse of leadership over the last seven years and the students have a chance to help fix the decay the present APC administration has plunged the country into.

In his address, Tiron Bassey, the president of the Student Union Government (SUG) University of Calabar (UNICAL), said students have suffered psychologically and socially due to the strikes, promising that they are ready to vote and change the narrative for the good of Nigerian students.

For Brown Odey, the PDP youth leader in Cross River, the state is a PDP state as the APC has never won elections in the state.

He advised the students not to divide their votes as this will ensure the emergence of a president they do not want.

