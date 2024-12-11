A system disturbance on the national grid at 1:32 PM on December 11 caused a widespread power outage across AEDC's franchise areas

AEDC has begun gradual restoration efforts and is working closely with stakeholders to stabilize the grid and fully restore power

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company assured customers of its commitment to resolving the issue promptly

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has reported a major power outage following a system disturbance on the national grid.

The incident occurred at 1:32 PM on December 11, causing a significant power disruption across AEDC's franchise areas.

National Grid Collapse Causes Widespread Power Outage in AEDC Franchise Areas

Source: Getty Images

Official Statement from AEDC

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), AEDC addressed its customers:

"Dear Valued Customers, We wish to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 1:32 PM today causing power outage across our franchise areas. While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, be assured that we are coordinating closely with relevant stakeholders to restore power fully as soon as the grid is stabilized. Thank you."

Efforts to Restore Power

The AEDC assured customers that efforts to restore power supply had already begun.

The company is actively working with relevant stakeholders to ensure the grid is stabilized and power is fully restored as quickly as possible.

This prompt response aims to minimize the impact of the outage on residential and commercial activities in the affected areas.

See the full statement from AEDC below:

Nationwide Blackout as National Grid Collapses

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that the national electricity grid collapsed leading to a nationwide blackout on Monday, October 14.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) disclosed that the national grid collapsed at 6:58pm. This was disclosed in a statement issued via AEDC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aedcelectricity on Monday, October 14.

This is the sixth time that the national grid will collapse in 2024. the collapse affected power supply to various distribution companies in the country. The DisCo company assured Nigerians that it is working with relevant stakeholders to stablise the national grid and restore power to the people.

