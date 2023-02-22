Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has secured the backing of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

After the inaugural meeting by its National Administrative Council, the congress endorsed Obi to become the next president of Nigeria

The labour union also sent an important message to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the polls

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the Saturday, February 25 presidential election, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared its support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The labour union declared support for Obi after the inaugural meeting held by its National Administrative Council on Wednesday, February 22, The Punch reported.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) asked workers to vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the NLC's endorsement of the LP flagbearer was contained in a state signed by the National Secretary, National Political Commission of the congress, Chris Uyot.

Nigerian workers, students should vote for Peter Obi - NLC

The NLC urged all workers across Nigeria to come out en masse on Saturday and vote for Obi.

The union also tasked all its political committee members across the nation to mobilise workers and Nigerians, in general, from wards to polling units to cast their votes for the former governor of Anambra state and all candidates of LP in the National Assembly.

The NLC also advised its political committees to work with civil society organisations and students to ensure the election is free and fair and deliver victory for Obi.

“History beckons. This election promises to be the most decisive in our country," the statement read in part.

2023: NLC tasks INEC on free and fair elections

Meanwhile, the NLC also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the elections reflect the wishes of the Nigerian people.

Peter Obi: Nigeria Labour Congress reiterates support for LP presidential candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng notes that the NLC, prior to the latest statement released on Wednesday, had endorsed Obi to become Nigeria's number one citizen.

The labour union on Thursday, January 26 said that its decision to support Obi was non-negotiable.

Giving reasons for its stance, the NLC said that Nigerian workers will only vote for candidates that are workers-friendly in the forthcoming elections.

Source: Legit.ng