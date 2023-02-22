The distribution of materials and all the necessary items and resources required to conduct an election signals that preparations are in full gear

Materials to be distributed include ballots, voting machines, ballot boxes, and others that voters will use to cast their votes

About 48 hours before the presidential and National Assembly elections, INEC commenced the process

FCT, Abuja - In preparation for the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to its local government offices.

Nigeran Tribune reports that the electoral commission has already started distributing the materials to various locations ahead of the polls.

The materials are expected to be transported under the watchful eye of security personnel attached to each batch of INEC staff.

The sensitive materials will be escorted by security personnel to their various destinations.

INEC gets cash for presidential, National Assembly elections

INEC has received money from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for election logistics in a related development.

A national commissioner of INEC disclosed this to Daily Trust on Tuesday night, February 21.

There had been apprehension over the inability of INEC to get cash from the CBN even though its budget is a first-line charge.

Over 146,000 observers will monitor 2023 elections, says INEC

Meanwhile, INEC has announced that 146,913 domestic and international observers will be deployed for the 2023 general elections.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Tuesday, February 21, while addressing the observers in Abuja, saying the figure is the largest in the history of Nigeria’s elections.

He, however, urged the observers to stick to their mandates and not break the laws regarding election observation.

Political parties devise strategies to beat cash crunch ahead of elections

Legit.ng had earlier reported that political parties need help to get cash for expenditure, including the payment of allowances to agents on election day, a few days before the presidential election.

The major political parties say they are struggling for cash to be expended on logistics ahead of the polls.

The expenditure, it was gathered, would start with mobilising state coordinators and party agents, among others.

