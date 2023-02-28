An INEC official uploaded a photograph of a lady as the result of the Ado-ekiti election, sparking outrage among Nigerians

Nigerians quickly spotted the error and took to social media to express their shock and disbelief at the incompetence displayed by the INEC official

The INEC has yet to react to the incident or make necessary adjustment as at the time of writing

In a bizarre and alarming incident, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded a photograph of a lady as the result of the Ado-ekiti election, sparking outrage among Nigerians.

The result obtained from INEC website shows that the result is for the polling unit in front of Oisa family's house / Oisa , Oke Inisa Comp. Ward: Ado 'b' Inisa in Ado Ekiti local government.

The result is for presidential election held on Saturday, 25 February 2023 and was uploaded on Feb 26, 2023 at 1:49:59 pm.

INEC official upload lady picture as election result Photo credit: @inec website

Source: Facebook

Nigerians were quick to spot the error, with many taking to social media to express their shock and disbelief at the incompetence displayed by the INEC official.

Some even speculated that the error was intentional, and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

INEC has yet to react to the incident at the time of writing and failed to correct the error on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 as at 09:17.

However, the incident has once again raised questions about the credibility of the INEC and its ability to conduct free and fair elections.

This again intensify the call for reforms within the commission, including adopting more transparent and accountable processes.

Cost of Nigeria's election

Ahead of the 2023 election, the Nigerian government budgeted 305 billion for INEC to prosecute the election.

Breakdown shows that expenditure on Information Communication Technology will cost over N144.26 billion.

This amount is one of the highest expenditures after electoral operation, costing N140.4bn.

Nigerians react

Rebuke wrote:

"Please let's call their attention to this. This is really embarrassing. They told us the server cannot be hacked so what now happened?"

kilmot said:

"I just checked, the thing shock me."

