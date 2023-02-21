The new naira policy appears to have become a gamechanger in Nigeria's political space since its implementation

Senator Shehu Sani confirmed that a political rally was conducted without the usual sharing of money with supporters or party members

Taking a cue from lawmaker Alhassan Doguwa's hard copy analogy, Sani said Emefiele has turned the lives of Nigerians to soft copy

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna central senatorial district has reacted to the new monetary policy championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in the most hilarious way.

Shehu Sani in a tweet narrated his experienced at a rally he attended with some unnamed individuals or groups on Monday, February 20.

Shehu Sani has narrated how the new naira policy is affected politics in Nigeria. Photo: Shehu Sani

Noting that the new CBN policy orchestrated by the governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele has served as a catalyst to the recalibration of the typical Nigerian mentality, Sani said that no money was shared at the rally that he attended.

His words:

"We attended a political rally today; nobody gave cash and nobody was expecting cash.

"Everyone was moving about and looking at each other like Robots. Emefiele has turned our lives into soft copy."

Origin of Shehu Sani's tweet

Sani's tweet comes days after the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, raised an alarm over the pain and struggles to get the needed cash for his campaign activities.

Doguwa in an interview said that as a lawmaker, he needs at least N70 million as permitted by law for his campaign activities.

While making his point, Doguwa said he needed the money in hard copy to be able to do all it takes to have a successful campaign.

Doguwa's words:

“A member of the house of representatives is expected by law to have [no] more than N70 million naira to conduct his elections, logistics, and other things.

"The law has permitted me to have N70 million as logistics. I need to have this N70 million in hard copy."

