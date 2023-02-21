The presidential ambition of Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, has received yet another major boost

A few hours after Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State backed Obi's ambition, an elderly woman has declared full support for the LP's presidential candidate

In a video making waves on Twitter, the elderly Yoruba woman was sighted praying for Peter Obi's victory in the Saturday's presidential election

An elderly Yoruba woman has declared support for the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer.

In a video shared on Twitter by @alakowe_e, the grandma was seen praying for Peter Obi's victory in the forthcoming presidential election slated to hold on Saturday, February 25.

Elderly Yoruba Woman prays for Peter Obi’s victory ahead of the forthcoming election. Photo credit: @alakowe_e

Yoruba elder prays for Obi's victory, video melts hearts online

The post accompanied with the video sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 21, reads thus:

"The sweetest video you'll see on Twitter today.

"This elderly Yoruba woman was sighted praying for Peter Obi's victory.

#NigeriaDecides2023

Video goes viral

Watch the VIDEO below;

Nigerians react:

Nigerians took to the comment section of the Twitter user and reacted to the development.

@BossEmpireNG tweeted:

"I don't understand yoruba but I grew up being told that nobody should joke with prayers from mothers and the elderly ones.... so I stand on that to say Amen to all her goodwill prayers concerning Peter Obi and Nigeria."

@Iam_Jayphlow tweeted:

"The structure!!!

"What we have is stronger than all of them."

@Joyce98_sono tweeted:

"I say a big Amen to every good prayers upon Peter Obi. May heavens answer to u dear granny."

@thesdgnurse tweeted:

"You will be shocked that Some children in the diaspora have told their parents that if Obi doesn't become president they aren't coming back to Nigeria anytime soon, some of them haven't even seen their grandchildren, you say make mama no pray, dey play."

@IfeanyiNgwo1 tweeted:

"Amen amen and amen, thank you very much mummy."

Source: Legit.ng