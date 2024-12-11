A video of Yomi Sars with Wizkid has surfaced on the Internet which appears to have the duo in a good connection

The video showed Yomi Sars and Wizkid surrounded by some security men in public

Yomi Sars also shared some confusing posts on his Snapchat which many claimed to be shade directed at Davido

Abayomi Ekundayo, popularly known as Yomi Sars has recently shared some cryptic posts on his Snapchat handle.

The post was a video of him and Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, together in a public gathering with other individuals around them.

Yomi Sars posts video of him with Wizkid along cryptic posts. Photo credit: @wizkidayo @Davido @yomisarsogafanpage

In the video, Yomi Sars was behind the Pakuromo singer, with an entourage of security men as he made his way to the entrance of the gathering.

The caption on the video read:

Wiz omo olore milly handshake bills.

The video posted by Yomi Sars was followed with series of unclear and indirect posts on his Snapchat story which many claimed was directed at Davido.

The posts read:

December na series film we go shoot pikin way no sabi swim make e no enter river ooo. I repeat Ogun kill you way dey munch my snap to your oga

See the post here:

Yomi Sars, a singer, was believed to be a close associate of popular musician, David Adeleke also known as Davido.

Many saw Yomi Sars' posts and suggested that they were directed to Davido due to their former close relationship.

Netizens react to Yomi Sars' post

The posts of Yomi Sars have generated several reactions from netizens, with many depicting it has to do with Davido as the individual he was directing the message to.

Read their reactions:

@dios_es_el_mejor1

Him papa no reach, na online capping

@officialdelaw

These people are very funny Shey DAVIDO be like small pikin for your eye ?

@arnold_staypaid

Who's Yomi Sarz to Davido family let's be realistic

@robertsamuel2205

l de laugh that disable bird him know where davido Dey make him try

@apache_megadone

It there any big deal there if he's patronizing Wizkid since he's Davido ally before ... It's music business don't let us sleep on it

@haywhy_finest

This yomi sars wey dey yarn durst ur rank no reach any of David security Personnel, just no go run enter kitikiti make u no run katakata, u wey just collect Asp not even up to 2yrs I laugh ur matter ehn

Davido throws jab at Wizkid

The duo of Davido and Wizkid have been in the news for some months consistently with a recent jab Davido threw at Wizkid as response to criticisms against him.

Legit.ng reported that shortly after the 30BG boss disclosed his new album 5ive and song Fund with Chike and Odumodu Blvck, Star boy Wizkid posted a laughing emoji, which was not comfy for fans of Davido.

In response to Wizkid's deleted tweet, Davido indicated with a jab of not having time for those speaking about him.

