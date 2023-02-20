Nigerians in the diaspora also do not want to miss the opportunity of defining a new narrative which is going to take place in the coming days

In fact, a foreign based lady took to her Twitter page to reveal she travelled back to Nigeria, just to cast her vote and support for APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu

The lady identified simply as Moore, who shared a photo of her PVC, disclosed she returned to the country to perform her civic responsibility,

A report by The Nation has it that A Twitter user, identified simply as Moore, said she travelled to Nigeria to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Moore, who is also a travel consultant, recalled how she informed her sister of the decision to travel to Nigeria to perform her civic obligation as well as execute another pending task.

Abroad-based lady declare support for Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

She returned to Nigeria with her PVC, to her sister's amazement

According to Moore, the sister was shocked to see her arrive the country as she thought she was merely joking.

Moore, also a tourism facilitator, shared a her photo at the airport alongside her PVC.

She tweeted:

“I told my sister I am coming in to vote as well as tidy up all other pending task, she thought it was a joke.

“20th I carried my bag and PVC, arrived Nigeria safely. I am voting BOLA AHMED TINUBU ON GOD!”

Source: Legit.ng