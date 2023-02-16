Senator Shehu Sani is of the belief that the next president of Nigeria should not be imposed on the citizens but rather should be elected through a free, fair, and credible poll

The former lawmaker in a tweet urged politicians to stop the act of vote buying, noting it will further affect the growth of the nation's democracy

Some Nigerians applauded him for the words of wisdom communicated at this crucial time in the country, while others are of the opinion the federal government has already tackled vote-buying through the recent CBN's naira redesign policy

Former Kaduna Central Senator has revealed how the next president of Nigeria should emerge.

A few weeks before the 2023 presidential election, Shehu Sani said political power should be earned and not bought or sold.

Senator Shehu Sani sends words of wisdom to Nigerian politicians, ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Shehu Sani speaks on 2023 presidential election, sends words to Nigerian politicians

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle on Thursday, February 16, Sani sends words of wisdom to Nigerian politicians and political parties.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng reads:

"The next Nigerian President should emerge through a voting process and not a bidding process.Political power should neither be bought nor sold.

"Sharing money to electorates for votes is not democracy;this is the time to put an end to it."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter handle of the senator and reacted to the development.

@kayodeteslim tweeted:

"What about those aspirants that emerged through a bidding process?

@TokunboAdesina tweeted:

"Vote buying must be tamed, needs political integrity."

@ezecollins tweeted;

"Despite that you are in a different party but I think you can still work @PeterObi administration for the good of Nigeria."

@Mr_DoubleImpact tweeted:

"God still have plans for Nigeria."

@AtikuChangeDCh2 tweeted:

"Sir, well spoken, but we should also put it clear to all that apart from voting process, the process of Justice, Equity, Fairness, Unity and peaceful coexistence and respect for our Multiethnic and complex tribal sensitivity in Nigeria is also very important."

@Borninthevilla1 tweeted:

"Three parties have transferred 20,000 each to someone I know ,na only me never recieve kobo for this elections as I de see am."

Source: Legit.ng