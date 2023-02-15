Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has sent a message to Nigerian governors who are not happy with the leadership of their party

The politician urged the aggrieved governors to join the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore in his party

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani earlier called on youths in the country to avoid any form of protest, alleging it is a trap to scuttle the 2023 election as fuel and naira scarcity bites harder

Politician and human rights activist, Shehu Sani has called on the Nigerian governors who are not in good terms with the leadership of their respectable party, to join the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore in his party.

In a statement shared on his Twitter page and sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 15, the former Kaduna lawmaker advised to the aggrieved governors as the election approaches.

Shehu Sani sends words of wisdom to aggrieved Nigerian Governors. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

Shehu Sani advises Nigerian governors who are not happy with their party's leadership style

The tweet reads thus:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Governors who are aggrieved with their parties should join Brother Sowore’s Revolutionary party where there is no crisis.They should only be ready to go to court daily,Jog weekly and protest monthly."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter handle of the former lawmaker and reacted to the development.

@Patricksunday3 tweeted:

"Sowore dancing to receive G5 governors."

@dennisuchenna_ tweeted:

"Since thunderstorm Storm is in APC and PDP."

@Didynne tweeted:

"I smell vawulence ."

@anienime tweeted:

"Aswear! I bursted out in laughter . This man! Where do u get ur humor from? Aswear, ur sense of humor is top notch! ."

@JohnIwuajoku tweeted:

"The Party where the presidential candidate is the Party chairman as well as fund raising chairman ."

2023 election: “Avoid protest”, Ex-Lawmaker advises youths as Nigeria boils over scarcity of new Naira notes

Senator Shehu Sani, a politician and human rights activist, has sent an important message to Nigerians, especially the youth.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the former Kaduna lawmaker urged the youths to shun violence of any sort and focus on the task ahead.

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, February 15th, the politician alleged that the new naira notes scarcity and the fuel price hike and product scarcity were the handiwork of some politicians to scuttle the 2023 general elections.

“Well Done Census People”: Ex-lawmaker Shehu Sani Reacts as Buhari’s Govt Budgets N400bn for National Census

A former Kaduna state Senator, Shehu Sani expressed concern over the funds earmarked for this year's national census slated for March 29 through April 2, 2023.

In a statement shared on his official Twitter handle, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was stunned that the federal government assigned the sum of N400 billion for this year's national census.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 14, Sani said,

"The Sum of N400 billion will be spent for the National Census.

"That is N10.8 Billion per state including the FCT.

"Well done Census people."

Source: Legit.ng